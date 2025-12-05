Daily Dividend Report: AMT,EMN,WKC,ECL,VZ,TMUS

American Tower announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $1.70 per share on shares of the Company's common stock. The distribution is payable on February 2, 2026 to the stockholders of record at the close of business on December 29, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Eastman Chemical has declared an increase in the quarterly cash dividend from $0.83 to $0.84 per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable January 8, 2026, to stockholders of record as of December 15, 2025. "By raising our dividend for the 16th consecutive year, we are reaffirming our commitment to delivering value to our shareholders," said Willie McLain, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "This action demonstrates the Board's continued trust in our ability to achieve consistent earnings and maintain strong cash generation."

World Kinect announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, which is payable on January 16, 2026 to shareholders of record on December 15, 2025. Additionally, the board of directors approved an additional $150 million share repurchase authorization. The new authorization is in addition to the Company's previous authorization, which had approximately $192 million remaining as of September 30, 2025.

The board of directors of Ecolab today declared a 12% increase in the company's quarterly cash dividend to $0.73 per common share, to be paid January 15, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 16, 2025. This increase results in a new indicated annual cash dividend of $2.92 per share in 2026 and represents Ecolab's 34th consecutive annual dividend rate increase. Ecolab has paid cash dividends on its common stock for 89 consecutive years.

The Board of Directors at Verizon Communications today declared a quarterly dividend of 69 cents per outstanding share, consistent with the prior quarter's dividend rate. The quarterly dividend is payable on February 2, 2026 to Verizon shareholders of record at the close of business on January 12, 2026. "Verizon is transforming to be a leaner, faster and bolder team focused on delighting customers to regain market leadership," said Dan Schulman, CEO of Verizon. "We are committed to delivering increasing value for our shareholders and the dividend is an iron clad reflection of that commitment. Our 19 consecutive years of dividend growth reflect Verizon's strong and reliable cash flow generation." Verizon has approximately 4.2 billion shares of common stock outstanding. The company made more than $11.2 billion in cash dividend payments in 2024.

T-Mobile US announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $1.02 per share on its issued and outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend is payable on March 12, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 27, 2026.

