Daily Dividend Report: AMT,ASO,MDT,VRT,ACM

American Tower announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $1.79 per share on shares of the Company's common stock. The distribution is payable on April 28, 2026 to the stockholders of record at the close of business on April 14, 2026.

Academy Sports and Outdoors announced today that on March 5, 2026, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of the Company's common stock with respect to the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2026. This represents an increase of approximately 15 percent from the previous quarterly cash dividend and marks the fourth consecutive year of dividend growth. The quarterly cash dividend is payable on April 10, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 20, 2026

The board of directors of Medtronic on Thursday, March 5, 2026, approved the company's cash dividend for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 of $0.71 per ordinary share. This quarterly declaration is consistent with the dividend increase announcement made by the company in May 2025. Medtronic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, having increased its annual dividend payment for the past 48 consecutive years. The dividend is payable on April 17, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 27, 2026.

Vertiv Holdings, a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0625 per share of the company's Class A common stock. The cash dividend will be payable on March 26, 2026, to shareholders of record of Class A common stock at the close of business on March 17, 2026.

AECOM, the trusted global infrastructure leader, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share as part of its ongoing quarterly dividend program. The dividend is payable on April 17, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 1, 2026.

