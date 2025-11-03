Daily Dividend Report: AMGN,CSL,LDOS,ETR,ZION

Markets
Amgen today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $2.38 per share dividend for the fourth quarter of 2025. The dividend will be paid on December 12, 2025, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 21, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Carlisle Companies has declared a dividend of $1.10 per share, payable on December 1, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 14, 2025.

Leidos Holdings announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per outstanding share of the company's common stock, a $0.03 increase compared to the prior quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share. The cash dividend is payable on December 31, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 15, 2025.

Entergy's board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend payment of $0.64 per share, an increase of $0.04 per share, on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable Dec. 1, 2025, to shareholders of record as of Nov. 13, 2025. Entergy has paid shareholders a cash dividend on its common stock continuously since 1988.

Zions Bancorporation announced today that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per common share. The dividend will be payable November 20, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 13, 2025.

