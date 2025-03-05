Amgen today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $2.38 per share dividend for the second quarter of 2025. The dividend will be paid on June 6, 2025, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 16, 2025.

Baytex Energy announces that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of CDN$0.0225 per share to be paid on April 1, 2025 for shareholders of record on March 14, 2025. The U.S. dollar equivalent amount is approximately US$0.0158 per share.

The Ross Stores Board of Directors authorized a 10% increase in the Company's quarterly cash dividend to $0.405 per share. This higher quarterly dividend amount is payable on March 31, 2025 to stockholders of record as of March 18, 2025.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts announced today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.41 per share on its common stock, payable March 31, 2025 to shareholders of record as of March 17, 2025. The cash dividend represents an 8% increase from the $0.38 per share quarterly dividend paid during 2024.

VSEC, a leading provider of aftermarket distribution and repair services, announced that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of VSE common stock. The dividend is payable on May 15, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 1, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: AMGN,BTE,ROST,WH,VSEC

