Baytex Energy announces that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of CDN$0.0225 per share to be paid on April 1, 2025 for shareholders of record on March 14, 2025. The U.S. dollar equivalent amount is approximately US$0.0158 per share.
The Ross Stores Board of Directors authorized a 10% increase in the Company's quarterly cash dividend to $0.405 per share. This higher quarterly dividend amount is payable on March 31, 2025 to stockholders of record as of March 18, 2025.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts announced today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.41 per share on its common stock, payable March 31, 2025 to shareholders of record as of March 17, 2025. The cash dividend represents an 8% increase from the $0.38 per share quarterly dividend paid during 2024.
VSEC, a leading provider of aftermarket distribution and repair services, announced that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of VSE common stock. The dividend is payable on May 15, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 1, 2025.
VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: AMGN,BTE,ROST,WH,VSEC
