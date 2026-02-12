AMETEK today announced its Board of Directors has approved a 10% increase in its quarterly cash dividend on common stock to $0.34 per share from $0.31 per share. The first quarter dividend is payable March 31, 2026 to shareholders of record as of March 16, 2026. This dividend increase will raise the indicated annual rate to $1.36 per share.

Agilent Technologies today announced a quarterly dividend of 25.5 cents per share of common stock. The quarterly dividend will be paid on April 22, 2026, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2026.

Corning's Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend will be payable on March 30, 2026, to shareholders of record on February 27, 2026.

The Board of Directors of Rockwell Automation today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.38 per share on its outstanding common stock, payable March 10, 2026, to shareowners of record at the close of business on Feb. 23, 2026.

Cisco has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per common share, a 1-cent increase or up 2% over the previous quarter's dividend, to be paid on April 22, 2026, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 2, 2026.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: AME,A,GLW,ROK,CSCO

