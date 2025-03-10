Applied Materials today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 15-percent increase in the quarterly cash dividend, marking eight consecutive years of higher dividends. The increase results in a quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share payable on June 12, 2025 to shareholders of record as of May 22, 2025.

On March 7, 2025, the Board of Directors of Progressive declared a $0.10 per common share dividend, payable April 11, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 3, 2025.

Essential Properties Realty Trust announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.295 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2025. This represents an annualized dividend of $1.18 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on April 11, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2025.

EastGroup Properties announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.40 per share payable on April 15, 2025, to shareholders of record of Common Stock on March 31, 2025. This dividend is the 181st consecutive quarterly distribution to EastGroup's shareholders and represents an annualized dividend rate of $5.60 per share. EastGroup has increased or maintained its dividend for 32 consecutive years. The Company has increased it 29 years over that period, including increases in each of the last 13 years.

The Board of Directors of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share. The dividend will be payable on March 28, 2025 to all shareholders of record on March 21, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: AMAT,PGR,EPRT,EGP,ESP

