Daily Dividend Report: AMAT,NLY,KR,AGNC,CL

Applied Materials today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 15-percent increase in the quarterly cash dividend, from $0.46 to $0.53 per share, payable on June 11, 2026 to shareholders of record as of May 21, 2026. This marks nine consecutive years of dividend increases. "With the increase announced today, Applied Materials has more than doubled its dividend per share from four years ago," said Brice Hill, Senior Vice President and CFO. "This demonstrates our ability to generate strong cash flow and attractive shareholder distributions while investing to enable profitable growth." The cash dividend is a key component of Applied's capital allocation strategy. With the increase announced today, the company has grown its dividend per share at a compound annual growth rate of 18 percent over the past decade. Over the past 10 fiscal years, Applied has distributed nearly 90 percent of free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

The Board of Directors of Annaly Capital Management declared the first quarter 2026 common stock cash dividend of $0.70 per common share. This dividend is payable April 30, 2026, to common shareholders of record on March 31, 2026. The ex-dividend date is March 31, 2026.

The Kroger's Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of 35 cents per share to be paid on June 1, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 15, 2026. The company's quarterly dividend has grown at a 13% compounded annual growth rate since it was reinstated in 2006.

AGNC Investmeny announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for March 2026. The dividend is payable on April 10, 2026 to common stockholders of record as of March 31, 2026.

The Board of Directors of Colgate-Palmolive today announced an increase in the quarterly common stock cash dividend to $0.53 up from $0.52 per share. The increase will be effective in the second quarter, 2026. The Board declared that the second quarter dividend is to be paid on May 15, 2026, to shareholders of record on April 20, 2026. On an annualized basis, the new dividend rate is $2.12 versus $2.08 per share previously. The Company has paid uninterrupted dividends on its common stock since 1895.

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