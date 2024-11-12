Autoliv, the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, today announced an increase of its quarterly dividend and extension of its current share repurchase program. Autoliv's quarterly dividend is increased by 3% to 70 cents per share, from 68 cents, for the fourth quarter of 2024. Assuming today's number of shares outstanding, this equals an annualized total dividend of approximately $220 million.

Loews announced today the declaration of the Company's quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share of Common Stock, payable December 10, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 27, 2024.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings announced today that its board of directors has declared the Company's quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock. The Company's dividend is payable to stockholders of record on December 6, 2024, and is expected to be paid on December 23, 2024.

Teradyne today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share, payable on December 18, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 25, 2024.

Four Corners Property Trust today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3550 per share, equivalent to $1.42 per share per annum, for the fourth quarter of 2024. This represents a 2.9% increase from the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on January 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: ALV,L,KNX,TER,FCPT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.