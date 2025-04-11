Allegion, a leading global security products and solutions provider, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per ordinary share of the company. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2025, to shareholders of record on June 13, 2025.

Fastenal reported its board of directors declared a dividend of $0.44 per share to be paid in cash on May 23, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 25, 2025.

Carpenter Technology announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock, payable June 5, 2025, to shareholders of record on April 22, 2025.

Agree Realty today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared, a monthly cash dividend of $0.256 per common share, representing a 1.2% month-over-month increase. The monthly dividend reflects an annualized dividend amount of $3.072 per common share, representing a 2.4% increase over the annualized dividend amount of $3.00 per common share from the second quarter of 2024. The dividend is payable May 14, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 30, 2025.

The Bank of New York Mellon, a global financial services company, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.47 per share, payable on May 2, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 21, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: ALLE,FAST,CRS,ADC,BK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.