Daily Dividend Report: AIZ,WY,MLM,COLB,LNC

Assurant, a premier global protection company that safeguards and services connected devices, homes and automobiles in partnership with the world's leading brands, announced today that its Board of Directors authorized a repurchase program for up to $700 million of the company's outstanding common stock. The $700 million share repurchase authorization is in addition to the company's current authorization, of which approximately $141 million remained unused as of October 31, 2025. In addition, the company's Board declared a quarterly dividend increase of $0.08 to $0.88 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on December 29, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 1, 2025.

Weyerhaeuser today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly base cash dividend of $0.21 per share on the common stock of the company, payable in cash on December 12, 2025, to holders of record of such common stock as of the close of business on November 28, 2025.

Martin Marietta Materials, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.83 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock. This dividend will be payable on December 31, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2025.

Columbia Banking System, parent company of Columbia Bank, today announced its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.37 per common share, representing a 3% increase to the most recent Columbia dividend declaration. The dividend is payable December 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of November 28, 2025.

Lincoln Financial announced today that the board of directors of Lincoln National declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share on the corporation's common stock. The dividend on the common stock will be payable February 2, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 12, 2026.

