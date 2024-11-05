On November 4, 2024, the AIG Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on AIG common stock of $0.40 per share. The dividend is payable on December 30, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 16, 2024.

Williams' board of directors has approved a regular dividend of $0.4750 per share, or $1.90 annualized, on the company's common stock, payable on Dec. 30, 2024, to holders of record at the close of business on Dec. 13, 2024. This is a 6.1% increase from Williams' fourth-quarter 2023 quarterly dividend of $0.4475 per share, paid in December 2023. Williams has paid a common stock dividend every quarter since 1974.

Digital Realty's board of directors authorized a cash dividend of $1.22 per share to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 13, 2024. The common stock cash dividend will be paid on January 17, 2025.

Ryman Hospitality Properties declared a cash dividend of $1.15 per share for the fourth quarter of 2024, a 4.5% increase from the third quarter dividend of $1.10. The dividend is payable on January 15, 2025, to stockholders of record as of December 31, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Sun Life Financial today announced that a dividend of $0.84 per share on the common shares of the Company has been declared, payable December 31, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 27, 2024. This represents a 3 cent increase to the amount paid in the previous quarter.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: AIG,WMB,DLR,RHP,SLF

