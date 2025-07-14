The Board of Directors of AES declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.17595 per share payable on August 15, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 1, 2025.

Fastenal reported its board of directors declared a dividend of $0.22 per share to be paid in cash on August 26, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 29, 2025. We began paying annual dividends in 1991, semi-annual dividends in 2003, and then expanded to quarterly dividends in 2011.

AON, a leading global professional services firm, today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.745 per share on Aon's outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares. The dividend is payable August 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on August 1, 2025.

On Friday, July 11, 2025, the Board of Directors of Cabot declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share on all outstanding shares of the Corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on September 11, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 29, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Vulcan Materials today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.49 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on September 3, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: AES,FAST,AON,CBT,VMC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.