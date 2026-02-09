Daily Dividend Report: AEE,GE,RTX,LMT,R

Markets
The board of directors of Ameren today declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 75 cents per share, a 5.6 percent increase from the prior quarterly cash dividend of 71 cents per share, resulting in an annualized equivalent dividend rate of $3.00 per share. The previous annualized equivalent dividend rate was $2.84 per share. "This marks the thirteenth consecutive year the Ameren Board of Directors has increased our dividend," said Martin J. Lyons, Jr., chairman, president and chief executive officer of Ameren Corporation. "This increase reflects the board's commitment to and confidence in delivering strong, predictable returns and long-term value for shareholders." The common share dividend is payable March 31, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 10, 2026.

The Board of Directors of GE Aerospace today declared a $0.47 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable April 27, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 9, 2026. The ex-dividend date is March 9, 2026.

RTX announced today that its board of directors declared a dividend of 68 cents per outstanding share of RTX common stock. The dividend will be payable on March 19, 2026 to shareowners of record at the close of business on Feb. 20, 2026. RTX has paid cash dividends on its common stock every year since 1936.

The Lockheed Martin board of directors has authorized a first quarter 2026 dividend of $3.45 per share. The dividend is payable on March 27, 2026, to holders of record as of the close of business on March 2, 2026. As stated in our most recent earnings release, Lockheed Martin is significantly increasing our investments while maintaining our historical practice of using a disciplined and dynamic approach to capital allocation.

The Board of Directors of Ryder System declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.91 per share of common stock to be paid on March 20, 2026 to shareholders of record on February 17, 2026. This is Ryder's 198th consecutive quarterly cash dividend - marking more than 49 years of uninterrupted dividend payments.

