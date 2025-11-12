Daily Dividend Report: ADP,ADC,GPI,DGX,AFL

The board of directors of ADP approved a $0.16 increase in the quarterly cash dividend to an annual rate of $6.80 per share, Maria Black, ADP's President and Chief Executive Officer, announced today. The increased cash dividend marks the 51st consecutive year in which ADP, a leading global technology company providing human capital management solutions, has raised its quarterly dividend. "Our dividend is a cornerstone of our long-standing commitment to our shareholders and this 10% increase signifies the Board's confidence in the financial strength of ADP," said Maria Black, President and CEO of ADP. "It's an exciting time as we mark our 51st consecutive year of dividend increases, and we remain focused on continuing to deliver strong results for our shareholders." The new quarterly dividend rate of $1.70 per share will be distributed on January 1, 2026 to shareholders of record on December 12, 2025.

Agree Realty today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared, a monthly cash dividend of $0.262 per common share. The monthly dividend reflects an annualized dividend amount of $3.144 per common share, representing a 3.6% increase over the annualized dividend amount of $3.036 per common share from the fourth quarter of 2024. The dividend is payable December 12, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 28, 2025.

Group 1 Automotive's board of directors declared a $0.50 dividend per share that will be payable on December 15, 2025, to stockholders of record as of December 1, 2025. The dividend is consistent with the Company's previously announced increase of 6% in its annualized dividend rate from $1.88 per share in 2024 to $2.00 per share in 2025.

Quest Diagnostics, a leader in diagnostic information services, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.80 per share, payable on January 28, 2026 to shareholders of record of Quest Diagnostics common stock on January 13, 2026.

Aflac today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the first quarter dividend of $0.61 per share, payable on March 2, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 18, 2026. This represents a 5.2% increase over the previously declared fourth quarter 2025 dividend.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: ADP,ADC,GPI,DGX,AFL

