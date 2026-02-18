Daily Dividend Report: ADI,O,RCKY,PSA,HUN,CC

Markets
Analog Devices, a global semiconductor leader, today announced that its Board of Directors voted to increase its quarterly dividend by 11% to $1.10 per outstanding share of common stock, marking 22 consecutive years of higher dividends. The dividend increase is effective with the dividend payable on March 17, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 3, 2026.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company—, today announced that it has declared its 668th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.2700 per share, representing an annualized amount of $3.240 per share, is payable on March 13, 2026 to stockholders of record as of February 27, 2026.

Rocky Brands today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.155 per share of outstanding common stock, which will be paid on March 16, 2026, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 2, 2026.

Public Storage announced today that on February 17, 2026, our Board of Trustees declared a regular quarterly common dividend of $3.00 per common share. All the dividends are payable on March 31, 2026, to shareholders of record as of March 16, 2026.

Huntsman announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a $0.0875 per share cash dividend on its common stock. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2026, to stockholders of record as of March 13, 2026.

Chemours today announced that the Board of Directors of Chemours declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0875 per share on the Company's common stock for the first quarter of 2026. The dividend will be paid on March 13, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 27, 2026.

