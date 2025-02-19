The ADI Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.99 per outstanding share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 17, 2025 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on March 4, 2025.

Gildan Activewear approved a 10% increase in the amount of the current quarterly dividend and has declared a cash dividend of $0.226 per share, payable on April 7, 2025, to shareholders of record on March 12, 2025.

The board of directors of Northrop Grumman (NOC) declared a quarterly dividend of $2.06 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable March 19, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business March 3, 2025.

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) approved a regular first quarter cash dividend of $0.82 per common share. The dividend is payable on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: ADI, GIL, NOC, SWK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.