Gildan Activewear approved a 10% increase in the amount of the current quarterly dividend and has declared a cash dividend of $0.226 per share, payable on April 7, 2025, to shareholders of record on March 12, 2025.
The board of directors of Northrop Grumman (NOC) declared a quarterly dividend of $2.06 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable March 19, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business March 3, 2025.
Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) approved a regular first quarter cash dividend of $0.82 per common share. The dividend is payable on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.
VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: ADI, GIL, NOC, SWK
