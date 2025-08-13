Daily Dividend Report: ADC,HRB,UNH,GPC,NI

Agree Realty today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared, a monthly cash dividend of $0.256 per common share. The monthly dividend reflects an annualized dividend amount of $3.072 per common share, representing a 2.4% increase over the annualized dividend amount of $3.00 per common share from the third quarter of 2024. The dividend is payable September 15, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 29, 2025.

H&R Block announced today that the Board of Directors increased the quarterly dividend by 12%, representing eight consecutive annual increases. The quarterly cash dividend is now $0.42 per share, payable on October 6, 2025 to shareholders of record as of September 4, 2025.

The UnitedHealth Group board of directors has authorized payment of a cash dividend of $2.21 per share, to be paid on September 23, 2025, to all shareholders of record of UNH common stock as of the close of business September 15, 2025.

Genuine Parts, a leading global service provider of automotive and industrial replacement parts and value-added solutions, announced today its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of one dollar and three cents per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on October 2, 2025 to shareholders of record on September 5, 2025.

The board of directors of NiSource today declared a quarterly common stock dividend payment of $0.28 cents per share, payable November 20, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 31, 2025.

