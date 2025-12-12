Abbott today announced that its board of directors has increased the company's quarterly common dividend to 63 cents per share, an increase of 6.8%. The company's quarterly dividend payout has increased more than 70% since 2020. This marks Abbott's 54th consecutive year of dividend growth and is the 408th consecutive quarterly dividend to be paid by Abbott since 1924. The cash dividend is payable Feb. 13, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 15, 2026. Abbott is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have increased dividends annually for at least 25 consecutive years.

The Board of Directors of Zoetis has declared a dividend of $0.53 per share for the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 6% from the quarterly dividend rate paid in 2025. The dividend will be paid on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, to all holders of record of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

Equity Residential today announced that its Board of Trustees declared quarterly dividends on the Company's common and preferred shares. A regular common share dividend for the fourth quarter of $0.6925 per share will be paid on January 16, 2026 to shareholders of record on January 2, 2026.

The Board of Directors of Philip Morris International today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.47 per common share, payable on January 14, 2026, to shareholders of record as of December 26, 2025. The ex-dividend date is December 26, 2025.

Applied Materials today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per share payable on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on March 12, 2026 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 19, 2026.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: ABT,ZTS,EQR,PM,AMAT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.