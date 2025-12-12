The Board of Directors of Zoetis has declared a dividend of $0.53 per share for the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 6% from the quarterly dividend rate paid in 2025. The dividend will be paid on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, to all holders of record of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.
Equity Residential today announced that its Board of Trustees declared quarterly dividends on the Company's common and preferred shares. A regular common share dividend for the fourth quarter of $0.6925 per share will be paid on January 16, 2026 to shareholders of record on January 2, 2026.
The Board of Directors of Philip Morris International today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.47 per common share, payable on January 14, 2026, to shareholders of record as of December 26, 2025. The ex-dividend date is December 26, 2025.
Applied Materials today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per share payable on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on March 12, 2026 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 19, 2026.
VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: ABT,ZTS,EQR,PM,AMAT
