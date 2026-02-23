The board of directors of Abbott today declared a quarterly common dividend of 63 cents per share. This marks the 409th consecutive quarterly dividend to be paid by Abbott since 1924. The cash dividend is payable May 15, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 15, 2026. Abbott has increased its dividend payout for 54 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have increased dividends annually for at least 25 consecutive years.

Steel Dynamics today announced that the company's board of directors declared a first quarter cash dividend of $0.53 per common share, representing a 6% increase over the company's 2025 quarterly rate. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2026, and is payable on or about April 10, 2026.

The Board of Directors of AES declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.17595 per share payable on May 15, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 1, 2026.

The Board of Directors of Stepan has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.395 per share. The dividend is payable on March 13, 2026, to common stockholders of record on March 2, 2026. The Company increased its quarterly cash dividend in the fourth quarter of 2025 by $0.010 per share, marking the 58th consecutive year that the Company has increased its cash dividend to stockholders.

The Board of Directors of Westlake today declared a regular dividend distribution of $0.53 per share for the fourth quarter of 2025. This dividend will be payable on March 18, 2026 to stockholders of record on March 3, 2026. Westlake announced its first dividend on November 11, 2004 and has successively been paying and increasing its dividend for the past 22 years.

Daily Dividend Report: ABT,STLD,AES,SCL,WLK

