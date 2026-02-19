Daily Dividend Report: ABBV,SHW,MTB,BFA,EBAY,HAL,HUM

The board of directors of AbbVie today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.73 per share. The cash dividend is payable May 15, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 15, 2026. Since the company's inception in 2013, AbbVie has increased its dividend by more than 330 percent. AbbVie is a member of the S&P Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.

The Board of Directors of Sherwin-Williams today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.80 per common share, payable on March 13, 2026, to shareholders of record on March 2, 2026. This increase follows 47 consecutive years of dividend increases.

M&T Bank announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable March 31, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 2, 2026.

Brown-Forman announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.2310 per share on its Class A and Class B Common Stock. The dividend is payable on April 1, 2026, to stockholders of record on March 9, 2026. Brown-Forman, a member of the prestigious S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, has paid regular quarterly cash dividends for 82 years and has increased the cash dividend for 42 consecutive years.

Ebay pursuant to delegated authority from our Board of Directors, declared a first quarter 2026 cash dividend of $0.31 per share of the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on March 20, 2026 to stockholders of record as of March 6, 2026.

Halliburton announced today that its board of directors has declared a 2026 first quarter dividend of seventeen cents a share on the Company's common stock payable on March 25, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 4, 2026.

Humana announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend to stockholders of $0.885 per share payable on April 24, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 27, 2026.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: ABBV,SHW,MTB,BFA,EBAY,HAL,HUM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.