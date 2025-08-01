Markets
AAPL

Daily Dividend Report: AAPL,XOM,ITW,FIS,RMD

August 01, 2025 — 12:43 pm EDT

Apple's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.26 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on August 14, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 11, 2025.

ExxonMobil declared a third-quarter dividend of $0.99 per share, payable on September 10, 2025, to shareholders of record of Common Stock at the close of business on August 15, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Illinois Tool Works authorized a seven percent increase to the dividend payout to shareholders, representing a quarterly increase of $0.11 per share — or $0.44 per share annually — versus the current dividend rate. The Board also declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.61 per share for the third quarter of 2025. The dividend equates to $6.44 per share on a full-year basis. The dividend will be paid on October 10, 2025 to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2025.

FIS, a global leader in financial services technology, announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per common share. The dividend is payable September 24, 2025, to FIS shareholders of record as of close of business on September 10, 2025.

The Resmed board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share. The dividend will have a record date of August 14, 2025, payable on September 18, 2025.

Daily Dividend Report: AAPL,XOM,ITW,FIS,RMD

BNK Invest
Stocks mentioned

AAPL
XOM
ITW
FIS
RMD

