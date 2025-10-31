Apple's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.26 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on November 13, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 10, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Atlantic Union Bankshares has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share of common stock, which is a $0.03, or an 8.8%, increase from the dividend in the third quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2024. Based on the Company's common stock closing price of $32.82 on October 29, 2025, the dividend yield is approximately 4.5%. The common stock dividend is payable on November 28, 2025 to common shareholders of record as of November 14, 2025.

Western Digital's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.125 per share of the company's common stock, which will be paid on December 18, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 4, 2025.

RTX announced today that its board of directors declared a dividend of 68 cents per outstanding share of RTX common stock. The dividend will be payable on Dec. 11, 2025 to shareowners of record at the close of business on Nov. 21, 2025. RTX has paid cash dividends on its common stock every year since 1936.

AbbVie is announcing today that its board of directors declared an increase in the company's quarterly cash dividend from $1.64 per share to $1.73 per share beginning with the dividend payable on February 17, 2026 to shareholders of record as of January 16, 2026. This reflects an increase of approximately 5.5 percent, continuing AbbVie's strong commitment to returning cash to shareholders through a growing dividend. Since the company's inception in 2013, AbbVie has increased its quarterly dividend by more than 330 percent. AbbVie is a member of the S&P Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: AAPL,AUB,WDC,RTX,ABBV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.