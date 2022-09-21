Daily Dividend Report: TOL,CLX,TTC,CUZ,PMT

Toll Brothers, the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders. The dividend of $0.20 per share will be paid on October 21, 2022 to shareholders of record on the close of business on October 7, 2022.

Clorox announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.18 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable Nov. 10, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on Oct. 26, 2022. Clorox has a long history of providing value to its stockholders through regular dividends. The company has increased its dividend for 20 consecutive years and paid an annual dividend for more than 50 consecutive years.

The Toro Company today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share. This dividend is payable on October 18, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 5, 2022.

Cousins Properties announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.32 per common share for the third quarter of 2022. The third quarter dividend will be payable on October 14, 2022 to common shareholders of record on October 5, 2022.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust announced today that its Board of Trustees declared a cash dividend of $0.47 per common share of beneficial interest for the third quarter of 2022. This dividend will be paid on October 28, 2022, to common shareholders of record as of October 14, 2022.

