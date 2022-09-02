The board of directors of Synovus Financial has declared a quarterly dividend on the company's common stock of $0.34 per share , payable on Oct. 3, 2022, to shareholders of record as of Sept. 15, 2022.

Stewart Information Services today announced a dividend increase that reflects the company's continuing commitment to return capital to its shareholders. The Stewart Board of Directors has approved an increase in the Company's annual cash dividend from $1.50 to $1.80 per share, payable to common shareholders beginning with the third quarter of 2022. Consistent with the increase, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.45 per share for the third quarter 2022, payable September 30, 2022, to common stockholders of record on September 15, 2022. "I am pleased to announce this action in keeping with Stewart's goal of delivering a consistent return on capital to shareholders, both through its operational performance as well as the annual dividend," said Fred Eppinger, Stewart CEO.

Allegion, a leading global security products and solutions provider, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.41 per ordinary share of the company. The dividend is payable on Sept. 30, 2022, to shareholders of record on Sept. 16, 2022.

Sun Communities, a real estate investment trust that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle resorts and marinas, today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.88 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2022. The distribution is payable October 14, 2022 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2022.

Broadcom's Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $4.10 per share. The common stock dividend is payable on September 30, 2022 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on September 22, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: SNV,STC,ALLE,SUI,AVGO

