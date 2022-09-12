Park Hotels & Resorts announced today that the Company has declared a third quarter cash dividend of $0.01 per share of common stock. The dividend will be paid in cash on October 17, 2022 to stockholders of record as of September 30, 2022.

American Vanguard announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend in the amount of $0.025 per share of the company's common stock to shareholders of record as of September 23, 2022, for distribution on October 7, 2022.

The Board of Directors of GE today declared a $0.08 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable October 25, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 27, 2022. The ex-dividend date is September 26, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Colgate-Palmolive today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per common share, payable on November 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of October 21, 2022. The Company has paid uninterrupted dividends on its common stock since 1895.

Network-1 Technologies today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.05 per common share pursuant to its dividend policy. The semi-annual cash dividend of $0.05 per share is payable on September 30, 2022 to all common stockholders of record as of September 20, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: PK,AVD,GE,CL,NTIP

