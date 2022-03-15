Daily Dividend Report: MSFT,CERN,STWD,IRT,PGRE

Microsoft on Monday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share. The dividend is payable June 9, 2022, to shareholders of record on May 19, 2022. The ex-dividend date will be May 18, 2022.

Cerner, a global healthcare technology company, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend to stockholders of $0.27 per issued and outstanding share. The cash dividend will be payable April 19, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business March 28, 2022.

Starwood Property Trust today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.48 per share of common stock for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2022 to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2022.

Independence Realty Trust, announced that today IRT's board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share of IRT common stock, payable on April 22, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2022.

Paramount Group announced today that its board of directors has declared an increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.0775 per share of common stock, representing a 10.7% increase over last quarter's cash dividend of $0.07 per share of common stock. The quarterly cash dividend of $0.0775 per share of common stock is for the period from January 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022 and will be payable on April 15, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2022.

