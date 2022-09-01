The Deere Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.13 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable November 8, 2022 to stockholders of record on September 30, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Duke Realty today declared a quarterly cash distribution on its common stock of $0.28 per share, or $1.12 per share on an annualized basis. The third quarter dividend will be payable on September 30, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2022.

On August 30, 2022, Brady's Board of Directors approved an increase in the annual dividend to shareholders of the Company's Class A Common Stock from $0.90 per share to $0.92 per share. A quarterly dividend to shareholders of the Company's Class A Common Stock of $0.23 per share will be paid on October 28, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 7, 2022. This dividend represents the 37th consecutive annual increase in dividends.

Quanta Services, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend to stockholders of $0.07 per share. The dividend is payable on October 14, 2022, to stockholders of record as of October 3, 2022.

The Board of Directors of CTS declared a cash dividend of $0.04 per share, payable November 4, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: DE,DRE,BRC,PWR,CTS

