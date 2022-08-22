The Board of Directors of Cable One (CABO) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.85 per share, an increase of $0.10 per share in the company's quarterly cash dividend. The dividend is payable on September 16, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 30, 2022.

CTO Realty Growth (CTO) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2022, which represents a 1.8% increase as compared to the Company's previous quarterly cash dividend of $0.37333 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on September 30, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 12, 2022 and the ex-dividend date for the Common Stock Cash Dividend is September 9, 2022.

Extra Space Storage (EXR) has declared a third quarter 2022 dividend of $1.50 per share on the common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable on September 30, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2022.

Cincinnati Financial (CINF) declared a 69-cents-per-share regular quarterly cash dividend. The dividend is payable October 14, 2022, to shareholders of record as of September 16, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: CABO, CTO, EXR, CINF

