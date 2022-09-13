Daily Dividend Report: BHE,INT,ORCL,BKE,ORC

Benchmark Electronics, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.165 per share, payable on October 14, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2022.

World Fuel Services announced today that its board of directors has approved a 17% increase to its quarterly cash dividend to $0.14 per share, which will be payable on October 7, 2022 to shareholders of record on September 23, 2022.

The Oracle board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of outstanding common stock. This dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 12, 2022, with a payment date of October 25, 2022.

Buckle announced that at its quarterly meeting of the Board of Directors, held on September 12, 2022, the Board authorized a $0.35 per share quarterly dividend to be paid to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 14, 2022, with a payment date of October 28, 2022.

Orchid Island Capital announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of September 2022. The dividend of $0.16 per share will be paid October 27, 2022 to holders of record of the Company's common stock on September 30, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of September 29, 2022. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on October 12, 2022.

