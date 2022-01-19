Directors of A. O. Smith today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.28 per share on the company's Common Stock and Class A Common Stock. The dividend is payable on February 15 to shareholders of record January 31, 2022.

The Board of Directors of American Electric Power today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 78 cents a share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable March 10, 2022, to shareholders of record as of Feb. 10, 2022, and is the company's 447th consecutive quarterly common stock cash dividend. AEP has paid a cash dividend on its common stock every quarter since July 1910.

The Board of Directors of Discover Financial Services declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock payable on March 3, 2022, to holders of record at the close of business on February 17, 2022.

Fastenal reported its board of directors declared a dividend of $0.31 per share to be paid in cash on March 2, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 2, 2022.

The board of directors of ONE Gas, today increased the dividend for the first quarter 2022 by 4 cents per share to 62 cents per share, resulting in an annualized dividend of $2.48 per share. The dividend is payable March 11, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business Feb. 25, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: AOS,AEP,DFS,FAST,OGS

