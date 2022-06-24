The board of directors of AbbVie today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.41 per share. The cash dividend is payable August 15, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 15, 2022. Since the company's inception in 2013, AbbVie has increased its dividend by more than 250 percent. AbbVie is a member of the S&P Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.

The Board of Directors of Edison International yesterday declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.70 per share, payable on July 31, 2022, to shareholders of record on July 5, 2022.

The DTE Energy Board of Directors declared a $0.885 per share dividend on its common stock payable Oct. 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business Sept. 19, 2022. This continues DTE Energy's consistent dividend history, having issued a cash dividend for more than 100 years.

Saul Centers has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share on its common stock, to be paid on July 29, 2022, to holders of record on July 15, 2022. The common dividend represents a $0.02 per share, 3.51%, increase over the amount paid in the previous quarter and a $0.04 per share, 7.27%, increase over the amount paid in the prior year's comparable quarter.

Today, the Board of Directors of Bank of South Carolina, the parent company for The Bank of South Carolina, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share to shareholders of record July 5, 2022, payable July 29, 2022. This represents the 131st quarterly cash dividend paid to shareholders.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: ABBV,EIX,DTE,BFS,BKSC

