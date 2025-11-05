Daikin Industries H1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Daikin Industries reported that its first half profit attributable to owners of parent was 160.9 billion yen, an increase of 6.1% from last year. Earnings per share was 549.18 yen compared to 517.65 yen. For the six months ended September 30, 2025, net sales were 2.48 trillion yen, down 0.6%.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the company expects: profit attributable to owners of parent of 280.0 billion yen, and net sales of 4.84 trillion yen.

