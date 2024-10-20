Daiki Axis Advances in Indian Environmental Projects

Daiki Axis Co., Ltd. (JP:4245) has released an update.

Daiki Axis Co., Ltd. has made significant progress in its international projects, including the Indian Railway Station Renewal Project and the Ganges River Purification Project. The company has successfully delivered wastewater treatment systems, known as johkasou, to various stations in Delhi, contributing to India’s environmental goals. Additionally, Daiki Axis participated in a workshop hosted by India’s Ministry of Jal Shakti, highlighting their innovative water conservation solutions.

