Daiken Medical Co. Reports Steady Profit Growth

November 01, 2024 — 02:28 am EDT

Daiken Medical Co (JP:7775) has released an update.

Daiken Medical Co. reported a modest increase in profits for the first half of 2024, with operating profit rising by 12.3% compared to the same period last year. The company’s net sales reached ¥4,914 million, reflecting a slight growth of 1.9%. Investors may find the forecast promising as Daiken anticipates continued growth in profits and sales for the full fiscal year.

