Daicel Revises Financial Forecast Amid Market Challenges

November 06, 2024 — 11:57 pm EST

Daicel (JP:4202) has released an update.

Daicel Corporation has revised its financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, citing a weaker than expected yen and challenges in Japanese automobile production as key factors for the adjustment. The company anticipates lower net sales and profits compared to previous estimates, amidst ongoing uncertainties in product demand and market conditions.

