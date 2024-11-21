Da Yu Financial Shifts Share Registrar to Computershare

Da Yu Financial Holdings Limited (HK:1073) has released an update.

Da Yu Financial Holdings Limited has announced a change in its Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, effective December 1, 2024. The company’s share registration will be managed by Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, taking over from Hong Kong Registrars Limited. This transition is a key update for shareholders and investors tracking Da Yu Financial’s administrative changes.

