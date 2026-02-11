DA Davidson Upgrades Tyler Technologies (TYL)

Fintel reports that on February 11, 2026, DA Davidson upgraded their outlook for Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.21% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Tyler Technologies is $620.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $474.70 to a high of $787.50. The average price target represents an increase of 72.21% from its latest reported closing price of $360.51 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Tyler Technologies is 2,322MM, an increase of 1.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,440 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tyler Technologies. This is an decrease of 205 owner(s) or 12.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TYL is 0.29%, an increase of 8.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.02% to 50,195K shares. The put/call ratio of TYL is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 2,029K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,844K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,662K shares , representing an increase of 9.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYL by 5.23% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,454K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,411K shares , representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYL by 53.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,384K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,360K shares , representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYL by 7.42% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,229K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,215K shares , representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYL by 54.73% over the last quarter.

