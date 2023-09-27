DA Davidson Upgrades REV Group (REVG)

Fintel reports that on September 27, 2023, DA Davidson upgraded their outlook for REV Group (NYSE:REVG) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.39% Downside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for REV Group is 13.90. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.39% from its latest reported closing price of 15.17.

The projected annual revenue for REV Group is 2,386MM, a decrease of 7.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 304 funds or institutions reporting positions in REV Group. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 3.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REVG is 0.17%, a decrease of 8.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.12% to 63,089K shares. The put/call ratio of REVG is 1.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aip holds 27,563K shares representing 46.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 3,484K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,648K shares, representing a decrease of 4.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REVG by 4.42% over the last quarter.

Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 2,628K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,722K shares, representing a decrease of 3.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REVG by 3.59% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,613K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,177K shares, representing a decrease of 21.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REVG by 13.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,018K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

REV Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

REV Group® (REVG) is a leading designer and manufacturer of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It serves a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. It provides customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). Its diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of its brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years.

