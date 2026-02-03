DA Davidson Upgrades Q2 Holdings (QTWO)

Fintel reports that on February 3, 2026, DA Davidson upgraded their outlook for Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.90% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Q2 Holdings is $91.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $78.78 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 59.90% from its latest reported closing price of $57.04 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Q2 Holdings is 832MM, an increase of 8.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 650 funds or institutions reporting positions in Q2 Holdings. This is an decrease of 75 owner(s) or 10.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QTWO is 0.33%, an increase of 10.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.31% to 79,719K shares. The put/call ratio of QTWO is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,158K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,098K shares , representing an increase of 2.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 18.23% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 2,141K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,966K shares , representing an increase of 8.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 17.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,909K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,824K shares , representing an increase of 4.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 9.19% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 1,848K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,926K shares , representing a decrease of 4.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 0.27% over the last quarter.

North Reef Capital Management holds 1,690K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 841K shares , representing an increase of 50.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 64.09% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.