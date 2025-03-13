DA Davidson Upgrades Microsoft (MSFT)

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2025, DA Davidson upgraded their outlook for Microsoft (NasdaqGS:MSFT) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.81% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Microsoft is $512.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $429.25 to a high of $682.50. The average price target represents an increase of 33.81% from its latest reported closing price of $383.27 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Microsoft is 279,682MM, an increase of 6.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8,242 funds or institutions reporting positions in Microsoft. This is an increase of 585 owner(s) or 7.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSFT is 3.36%, an increase of 17.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.17% to 6,216,545K shares. The put/call ratio of MSFT is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 232,924K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 235,610K shares , representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSFT by 4.57% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 201,257K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 194,673K shares , representing an increase of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSFT by 4.19% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 168,128K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 165,025K shares , representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSFT by 4.40% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 135,152K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 135,660K shares , representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSFT by 2.29% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 134,944K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 137,853K shares , representing a decrease of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSFT by 6.04% over the last quarter.

Microsoft Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Microsoft enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

