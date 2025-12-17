DA Davidson Upgrades Guidewire Software (GWRE)

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, DA Davidson upgraded their outlook for Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.15% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Guidewire Software is $269.89/share. The forecasts range from a low of $161.60 to a high of $320.25. The average price target represents an increase of 39.15% from its latest reported closing price of $193.95 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Guidewire Software is 1,193MM, a decrease of 6.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.83, an increase of 76.72% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,289 funds or institutions reporting positions in Guidewire Software. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 1.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GWRE is 0.49%, an increase of 3.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.93% to 106,713K shares. The put/call ratio of GWRE is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 5,169K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,590K shares , representing a decrease of 8.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWRE by 11.70% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,816K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,084K shares , representing a decrease of 5.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWRE by 9.73% over the last quarter.

Linonia Partnership holds 4,312K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,396K shares , representing an increase of 21.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWRE by 0.60% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,732K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,723K shares , representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWRE by 18.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,703K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,645K shares , representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWRE by 14.58% over the last quarter.

