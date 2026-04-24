DA Davidson Upgrades Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2026, DA Davidson upgraded their outlook for Advanced Micro Devices (NasdaqGS:AMD) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.91% Downside

As of April 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Advanced Micro Devices is $285.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $135.54 to a high of $383.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.91% from its latest reported closing price of $347.76 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Advanced Micro Devices is 31,082MM, a decrease of 10.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,164 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advanced Micro Devices. This is an decrease of 650 owner(s) or 17.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMD is 0.43%, an increase of 18.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.08% to 1,090,943K shares. The put/call ratio of AMD is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 37,585K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,297K shares , representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 29.10% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 23,017K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 20,912K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,565K shares , representing an increase of 35.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 113.83% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 20,325K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,269K shares , representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 33.77% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 18,631K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,852K shares , representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 27.38% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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