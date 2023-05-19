DA Davidson Reiterates Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. - (NUS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2023, DA Davidson reiterated coverage of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. - (NYSE:NUS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.70% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. - is 41.06. The forecasts range from a low of 38.38 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 12.70% from its latest reported closing price of 36.43.

The projected annual revenue for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. - is 2,251MM, an increase of 7.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.98.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. - Declares $0.39 Dividend

On April 30, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share ($1.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 will receive the payment on June 7, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.39 per share.

At the current share price of $36.43 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.28%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.29%, the lowest has been 1.71%, and the highest has been 8.41%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.00 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.00 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.01. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 558 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. -. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NUS is 0.11%, an increase of 10.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.34% to 50,741K shares. The put/call ratio of NUS is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 4,493K shares representing 9.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,482K shares, representing a decrease of 44.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUS by 24.90% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,668K shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,536K shares, representing an increase of 3.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUS by 86.51% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,662K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,285K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,288K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUS by 9.65% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 1,938K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,894K shares, representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUS by 7.89% over the last quarter.

Nu Skin Enterprises Background Information

Founded more than 35 years ago, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. empowers innovative companies to change the world with sustainable solutions, opportunities, technologies and life-improving values. The company currently focuses its efforts around innovative consumer products, product manufacturing and controlled environment agriculture technology. The NSE family of companies includes Nu Skin, which develops and distributes a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific; and Rhyz, company's strategic investment arm that includes a collection of sustainable manufacturing and technology innovation companies.

