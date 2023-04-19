DA Davidson Maintains MP Materials (MP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, DA Davidson maintained coverage of MP Materials (NYSE:MP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.77% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for MP Materials is $43.86. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 66.77% from its latest reported closing price of $26.30.

The projected annual revenue for MP Materials is $526MM, a decrease of 0.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.32.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLAPX - Fidelity Flex Mid Cap Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MP by 0.00% over the last quarter.

Sender Co & Partners holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 50.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MP by 68.46% over the last quarter.

First Republic Investment Management holds 30K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 3.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MP by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Cetera Advisor Networks holds 61K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares, representing a decrease of 17.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MP by 50.65% over the last quarter.

SCHK - Schwab 1000 Index ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 21.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MP by 10.76% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 755 funds or institutions reporting positions in MP Materials. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MP is 0.22%, an increase of 1.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.80% to 124,110K shares. The put/call ratio of MP is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

MP Materials Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MP Materials Corp. is the largest producer of rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. With over 270 employees, the Company owns and operates Mountain Pass, an iconic American industrial asset, which is the only rare earth mining and processing site of scale in the Western Hemisphere and currently produces approximately 15% of global rare earth content. Separated rare earth elements are critical inputs for the magnets that enable the mobility of electric vehicles, drones, defense systems, wind turbines, robotics and many other high-growth, advanced technologies. MP Materials’ integrated operations at Mountain Pass uniquely combine low production costs with best-in-class environmental standards, thereby restoring American leadership to a critical industry with a strong commitment to sustainability.

