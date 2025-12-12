DA Davidson Maintains Lovesac (LOVE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Lovesac (NasdaqGM:LOVE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 113.79% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lovesac is $29.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 113.79% from its latest reported closing price of $14.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lovesac is 867MM, an increase of 25.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.59, an increase of 3.92% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 277 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lovesac. This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 8.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOVE is 0.05%, an increase of 16.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.50% to 15,425K shares. The put/call ratio of LOVE is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Senvest Management holds 1,169K shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,283K shares , representing a decrease of 9.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOVE by 18.74% over the last quarter.

Anson Funds Management holds 1,046K shares representing 7.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 976K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 989K shares , representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOVE by 22.39% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 778K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 731K shares , representing an increase of 6.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOVE by 17.24% over the last quarter.

HRSMX - Hood River Small-Cap Growth Fund Institutional Shares holds 634K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 560K shares , representing an increase of 11.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOVE by 3.24% over the last quarter.

