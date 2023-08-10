DA Davidson Maintains Knife River (KNF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Knife River (NYSE:KNF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.25% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Knife River is 54.06. The forecasts range from a low of 48.48 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 8.25% from its latest reported closing price of 49.94.

The projected annual revenue for Knife River is 2,693MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 122 funds or institutions reporting positions in Knife River. This is an increase of 121 owner(s) or 12,100.00% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of KNF is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 741K shares.

Us Bancorp \de\ holds 440K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Voss Capital holds 335K shares.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 235K shares.

Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 205K shares.

