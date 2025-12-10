DA Davidson Maintains KeyCorp (KEY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, DA Davidson maintained coverage of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.66% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for KeyCorp is $20.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 4.66% from its latest reported closing price of $19.98 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for KeyCorp is 8,317MM, an increase of 40.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,419 funds or institutions reporting positions in KeyCorp. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 0.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KEY is 0.15%, an increase of 13.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.25% to 1,135,315K shares. The put/call ratio of KEY is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 162,967K shares representing 14.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 162,954K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEY by 7.38% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 57,698K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,290K shares , representing an increase of 11.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEY by 13.99% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 36,371K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,126K shares , representing an increase of 47.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEY by 72.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,156K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,850K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEY by 1.95% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,997K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,675K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEY by 2.09% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.