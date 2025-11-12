DA Davidson Maintains EVI Industries (EVI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, DA Davidson maintained coverage of EVI Industries (NYSEAM:EVI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.69% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for EVI Industries is $33.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 34.69% from its latest reported closing price of $24.99 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 167 funds or institutions reporting positions in EVI Industries. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 4.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVI is 0.21%, an increase of 52.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.46% to 6,946K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gemmer Asset Management holds 1,022K shares representing 8.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 808K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 735K shares , representing an increase of 9.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVI by 54.65% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 807K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 834K shares , representing a decrease of 3.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVI by 52.20% over the last quarter.

CCSMX - Conestoga SMid Cap Fund Investors Class holds 438K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Swedbank AB holds 375K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.