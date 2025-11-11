DA Davidson Maintains Alamo Group (ALG) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.68% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Alamo Group is $239.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $212.10 to a high of $273.00. The average price target represents an increase of 45.68% from its latest reported closing price of $164.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alamo Group is 1,691MM, an increase of 4.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 598 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alamo Group. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 3.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALG is 0.20%, an increase of 1.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.94% to 15,660K shares. The put/call ratio of ALG is 1.39, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Longview Asset Management holds 1,359K shares representing 11.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,362K shares , representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALG by 22.59% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 622K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 641K shares , representing a decrease of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALG by 17.84% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 609K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 662K shares , representing a decrease of 8.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALG by 32.94% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 529K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 507K shares , representing an increase of 4.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALG by 19.42% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 444K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 482K shares , representing a decrease of 8.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALG by 19.51% over the last quarter.

