DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of Unity Bancorp (UNTY) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2026, DA Davidson initiated coverage of Unity Bancorp (NasdaqGM:UNTY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.67% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Unity Bancorp is $64.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $61.61 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 23.67% from its latest reported closing price of $52.51 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Unity Bancorp is 115MM, a decrease of 13.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 135 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unity Bancorp. This is an decrease of 142 owner(s) or 51.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNTY is 0.09%, an increase of 9.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.14% to 5,403K shares. The put/call ratio of UNTY is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 375K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 364K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 359K shares , representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNTY by 3.89% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 303K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company.

American Century Companies holds 230K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 205K shares , representing an increase of 10.68%.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 195K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 239K shares , representing a decrease of 22.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNTY by 12.66% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.